Meghan Markle, Harry need to ditch 'quick deals', focus on 'long lasting' success

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would disappear in a few days if they do not make long term business plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to collaborate with big brands and provide them value for money if they intend to create and sustain a money stream in the future.

PR expert Kieran Elsby tells The Mirror, he said: "It is simple They need the Spotify association more than Spotify needs them. How times have changed.

"It is important to remember that their website serves as a representation of their brand and the Spotify mention will hold significance in their overall vision. It will show potential brands that they are targeting major deals and want to work with global brands."

They add: "I do feel they re-strategize and develop a new brand plan to ensure continued earnings, they seem to be very short term, quick deals, high prices with little longevity or real content. Soon enough these will run out.



"They should focus on long lasting deals, with real quality, depth and if they do that, their brand may remain relevant for a prolonged period," he said.



This comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose their deal with Spotify over lack of deliverance.