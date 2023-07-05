 
Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s crime epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ leaves viewers stunned

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2023


In Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, the recent full trailer showcases Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone as an improbable pair dealing with the repercussions of greed in 1920s Oklahoma. 

DiCaprio assumes the role of Ernest Burkhart, and Gladstone plays Mollie Kyle. As per the trailer's synopsis, the two characters form an unforeseen romantic connection.

Based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller about a true story, the film "is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

"Oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight," the synopsis reads. "The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted White interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder."

The lineup also features Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

Back in May, the 48-year-old DiCaprio spoke to Deadline about the intricate nature of the film's plot.

"Ernest and Mollie really represented how twisted and complex some of this stuff was, culturally,” he said. "A lot of Osage women were marrying White men who really came to prey on them, to take over their headrights and seize their oil money."

DiCaprio has collaborated with 80-year-old Scorsese for the sixth time in this movie, having previously worked together on Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

