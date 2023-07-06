 
menu menu menu

'The Stranger Things' play holds last season secrets

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

The Stranger Things play holds season 5 secrets
'The Stranger Things' play holds season 5 secrets

Netflix is making sure fans remain hooked to the hit The Stranger Things as the streamer teased the latter play amid the season 5 halt due to the writers' strike.

The new teaser for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play billed as the prequel of the sci-fi series, teased that something is bigger at play on Wednesday.

"The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next."

The play tells the story of a young Henry Creel, aka Vecna, who first moved into the town with his family in 1959.

After the revelation about the Henry/One/Vecna in season 4, The First Shadow will build on his origins, which will also see younger versions of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, and Bob Newby in action.

The play was penned by the screenwriter of the original show Kate Trefry, and the show will be performed in London's West End in the last of 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes