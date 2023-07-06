'The Stranger Things' play holds last season secrets

'The Stranger Things' play holds season 5 secrets

Netflix is making sure fans remain hooked to the hit The Stranger Things as the streamer teased the latter play amid the season 5 halt due to the writers' strike.

The new teaser for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play billed as the prequel of the sci-fi series, teased that something is bigger at play on Wednesday.



"The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next."

The play tells the story of a young Henry Creel, aka Vecna, who first moved into the town with his family in 1959.

After the revelation about the Henry/One/Vecna in season 4, The First Shadow will build on his origins, which will also see younger versions of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, and Bob Newby in action.



The play was penned by the screenwriter of the original show Kate Trefry, and the show will be performed in London's West End in the last of 2023.