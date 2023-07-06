 
menu menu menu

Madonna still feeling ‘weak and very tired’ amid paused Celebration Tour

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Madonna may be on the mend, but she still needs time to recover as her much-anticipated tour remains in question.

According to a source cited by TMZ on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Vogue hitmaker has been feeling “weak and very tired”. as she spends most of her time in bed fighting a severe bacterial infection.

Previously, the singer’s pal, comedian Rosie O’Donnell had told fans via Instagram that the Queen of Pop, 64, is “good” and “recovering at home”.

She told one fan that Madonna is “very strong”.

Late week, the singer’s longtime manager and producer Guy Oseary revealed that the singer had been hospitalized due to a “serious bacterial infection” amid rehearsals for her upcoming Celebration Tour, but is now recovering.

According to a music source cited by People Magazine, Madonna “ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away”.

The source explained, “She didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals. She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.”

Another sourced added, “Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit.”

Madonna was set to kick off her tour in Vancouver on July 15, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said back in January while announcing her tour.

However, in the light of her medical condition, Oseary announced that “all commitments” of the singer are “paused”.

More From Entertainment:

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes