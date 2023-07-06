Florence Pugh sizzles in VERY daring outfit as she makes whopping £1 million from films

She is known for her daring outfit choices.



Florence Pugh turned heads as she posed in a sheer lilac gown that showcased a daring dress as she made a stylish entry at the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week

It also appeared that she hadn't tied the backless dress properly, as it quite prominently showed off her back.

Florence opted to go braless for the evening as she posed up a storm for the camera in the plunging, backless number.



The Don't Worry Darling star teamed her eye-catching outfit with towering black platform heels and a coordinating handbag.

Florence also happily showcased her newly-dyed pink locks, with the beauty having previously debuted her shaved hair at the Met Gala in May.

Meanwhile, Florence has plenty to smile about as last month it was reported that she had made £1 million last year.

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, accounts for the film star's company, Flo Pug Ltd, show its earnings rocketed from £531,000 to almost £1.5 million in the 12 months to the end of August last year.