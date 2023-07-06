 
Sindh CM orders arresting sexual assault culprit caught on camera

By
Our Correspondent

|July 06, 2023

Masked man who tried to sexually assault a woman in Karachis neighbourhood seen in this screengrab from CCTV footage. — Twitter/@TOKCityOfLights
  • Culprit tried to sexually assault woman passing by him.
  • Incident comes to light with CCTV footage. 
  • Suspect wore mask to conceal his identity.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered the authorities to arrest the man who was caught sexually assaulting a woman on camera in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi, The News reported.

The incident came to light when the CCTV footage of the heinous act went viral on social media. 

The footage showed a man arriving in a neighbourhood on a motorcycle and attempting to sexually assault a veiled woman who passed by him in broad daylight.

However, the woman refused to be a victim and fought back, forcing the culprit to flee the scene due to resistance from his target.

It may be noted that the motorcycle he was riding did not have a number plate, and the suspect was also wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

No official complaint had been filed regarding the incident till the filing of this news report on Wednesday night. However, the police have taken the matter seriously and are investigating the incident based on the available CCTV footage.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the chief minister had taken cognisance of the matter and ordered the police to arrest the culprit involved in the ghastly incident immediately.

Memon was of the view that a mentally deranged person could resort to such a brazen criminal attempt as a normal human being could never do such an act. He said the government had the resolve to prevent the recurrence of such sorrowful incidents in society.

