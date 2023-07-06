 
Khloé Kardashian recalls ‘feeling bad’ for Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian recently tugged at heartstrings while attempting to console Kim Kardashian over the Kanye West breakup.

She touched base on anything, all while consoling Kim Kardashian about Kanye West.

For those unversed, it all happened on the newly-released episode of The Kardashians which shows Kim crying about things she believes are ‘her fault’.

The Good American founder stated while reacting to Kanye’s antisemitic remarks, “He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time. What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now.”

But at the end of the day, Khloé believes “People make their own choices and their own decisions.”

She also related her very own experiences and admitted, “Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now.”

Because “Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye's things — but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it.”

She also went as far as to add, “I'm not on your level and I'm not going through what you're going through right now, but I can relate. It's OK that you're crying, it's OK that you have feelings. You're such a good person, and that's why you feel like this and that's why your heart is breaking for him.”

