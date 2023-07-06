'Peaky Blinders' creators condemn unathorised use of show footage in Ron DeSantis' campaign

The creators of the popular British crime drama 'Peaky Blinders' have publicly condemned a homophobic video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign. They stated that the campaign used footage from the show without obtaining permission or an official license.

The video, shared on Twitter by DeSantis' campaign, criticizes fellow 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump for his support of LGBTQ rights. It mocks Trump for defending Caitlyn Jenner's bathroom choice and allowing transgender women to participate in his Miss Universe pageants.



The video features a frame showing the Republican governor of Florida, DeSantis, wearing sunglasses, accompanied by the headline: "DeSantis Signs 'Most Extreme Slate of Anti-Trans Laws in Modern History.'" Alongside images of shirtless men and alarming headlines, there are two clips of Cillian Murphy's character, Tommy Shelby, from "Peaky Blinders."

In a joint statement, Murphy and "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, along with Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions, and Banijay Rights, expressed their disapproval of the video's narrative and the unauthorized use of the show's content.

This is not the first instance where DeSantis has clashed with Hollywood. He notably engaged in a legal dispute with Disney by revoking the company's authority to self-govern its 25,000-acre site in Orlando.

