 
menu menu menu

Emilia Clarke breaks her silence on green screen acting criticism

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Emilia Clarke breaks her silence on green screen acting criticism
Emilia Clarke breaks her silence on green screen acting criticism

Emilia Clarke has recently broken her silence on green screen acting criticism, claiming it is not “real acting”.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Clarke revealed that she has worked in major franchises such as Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Terminator and new series Secret Invasion, all of which require her to act with green screens.

“The stigma is that people don’t do any acting in these shows,” said Clarke.

The Me Before You actress continued, “But then you’re like, ‘Well, then why are they asking all these great actors to do it, and why are they saying yes?'”

Clarke argued, “If green screen acting wasn’t real acting, then such acting heavyweights as Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman wouldn’t want to do it.”

Clarke shared that both stars are her co-stars in Secret Invasion, as are Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

It is pertinent to mention that the debate around green screen acting started after Anthony Hopkins called it “pointless” in an interview with The New Yorker in 2021.

Hopkins was not the only celebrity to slam green screens, another his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Christian Bale called it “monotonous” in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Wanda Vision’s Elizabeth Olsen also shared that she found filming green screen scenes “embarrassing”.

“It’s very embarrassing shooting those kinds of things, because, like, the world depends on you doing it,” she told Variety.

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise