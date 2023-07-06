Emilia Clarke breaks her silence on green screen acting criticism

Emilia Clarke has recently broken her silence on green screen acting criticism, claiming it is not “real acting”.



In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Clarke revealed that she has worked in major franchises such as Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Terminator and new series Secret Invasion, all of which require her to act with green screens.

“The stigma is that people don’t do any acting in these shows,” said Clarke.

The Me Before You actress continued, “But then you’re like, ‘Well, then why are they asking all these great actors to do it, and why are they saying yes?'”

Clarke argued, “If green screen acting wasn’t real acting, then such acting heavyweights as Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman wouldn’t want to do it.”

Clarke shared that both stars are her co-stars in Secret Invasion, as are Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

It is pertinent to mention that the debate around green screen acting started after Anthony Hopkins called it “pointless” in an interview with The New Yorker in 2021.

Hopkins was not the only celebrity to slam green screens, another his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Christian Bale called it “monotonous” in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Wanda Vision’s Elizabeth Olsen also shared that she found filming green screen scenes “embarrassing”.

“It’s very embarrassing shooting those kinds of things, because, like, the world depends on you doing it,” she told Variety.