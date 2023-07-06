 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are living a ‘week from hell’

July 06, 2023

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking straight at a week from hell.

The conversation arose once Mr Wootton spoke to Mr Bower about the ‘week from hell’ and went as far as to ask “what now” for the Sussexes.

To this Mr Bower responded by saying, “Well I’m told its been the week from hell for the Sussexes in Monticito and that they really can’t decide what they’re going to do.”

But “on the other hand in Clarance House London, there is a feeling that they’re finally getting a taste of their own medicine which is poision.”

All these revelations have come in response to accusations by Spotify execs who branded the duo ‘f****** grifters’ at one point, and some went as far as to question whether or not they’ll ‘ever get back on their feet’. 

