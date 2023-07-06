 
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Dream Girl 2
Ayushmann Khurrana, who not only acts but also sings, recently revealed that he had been rejected at Indian Idol 2.

Ayushmann is a multitalented person whose acting and singing are both phenomenal. He admits that he has always wanted to be an actor who can sing. He never wanted to be a singer who could act.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, the Dream Girl actor stated: “I always wanted to be an actor who sings, not a singer who acts.”

“I was very clear in my mind. Having a passion for music and a musical bent of mind helped me host a lot of talent shows like India’s Got Talent and music shows.”

“Though anchoring and radio were just a step towards my goal, my ultimate ambition of being a part of the Hindi film industry.”

He further revealed that he has been a part of many reality shows.

 "I not only hosted these reality shows but also have been almost a part of them. I’ve been an Indian Idol 2 reject.”

Rejections have been an inspiration for Ayushamann Khurrana. He admits to learning from them. He also gives ‘rejections’ credit for making him whatever he is today, reports Pinkvilla.

 "I’ve seen more rejections before coming to Mumbai and trying my luck in acting and singing. My rejections have made me whatever I am right now."

