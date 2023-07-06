 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle ‘truly has no future’ with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been issued a grave warning in regards to the future of their career prospects.

An inside source close to Sky News Australia issued these series of warnings and admissions.

The insider started the entire conversation off by issuing a warning to the Duchess of  Sussex.

They began it all by admitting that Meghan “truly has no future” prospects if she keeps Prince Harry by her side.

The same insider also noted that the “only way to save face, as well as her career” involves cutting the Duke off.

This comes especially keeping in mind the ‘distraught’ face Meghan Markle was seen sporting after her deal fell through with Spotify.

The insider in question even went as far as to tell Closer magazine, “They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career.”

Mainly because “it will give them breathing room and restore confidence – or at least that’s the hope.”

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise