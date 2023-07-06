Meghan Markle ‘truly has no future’ with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been issued a grave warning in regards to the future of their career prospects.



An inside source close to Sky News Australia issued these series of warnings and admissions.

The insider started the entire conversation off by issuing a warning to the Duchess of Sussex.

They began it all by admitting that Meghan “truly has no future” prospects if she keeps Prince Harry by her side.

The same insider also noted that the “only way to save face, as well as her career” involves cutting the Duke off.

This comes especially keeping in mind the ‘distraught’ face Meghan Markle was seen sporting after her deal fell through with Spotify.

The insider in question even went as far as to tell Closer magazine, “They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career.”

Mainly because “it will give them breathing room and restore confidence – or at least that’s the hope.”