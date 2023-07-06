 
Khloé Kardashian supports sister Kim amidst controversy surrounding Kanye West

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2023

Khloé Kardashian supports sister Kim amidst controversy surrounding Kanye West

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, aged 39, offered support to her sister Kim Kardashian, who was visibly distraught over the actions of her ex-husband, Kanye. These actions included making antisemitic comments on social media.

While Kim, aged 42, shed tears over the situation, Khloé reassured her sister that she was in no way to blame for Kanye's behavior. She emphasized that Kanye had numerous opportunities to retract his statements, but instead, he consistently stood by them.

"He had so many opportunities to retract what he said, and he would double down all the time," pointed out Khloé, the founder of Good American. "What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now."

Speaking candidly in a confessional, Khloé expressed her feeling of helplessness as she watched her older sister endure this distressing situation.

"I'm heartbroken seeing Kim in so much pain," she shared with the cameras. "I wish I could do something. It's such a helpless feeling because watching Ye is like watching a car crash in slow motion. I feel terrible about everything."

Khloé also took a firm stance against Kanye's remarks, making it unequivocally clear that neither she nor her family endorsed such views.

"None of us share these antisemitic views. We think it's gravely irresponsible," she explained. "We’re all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up."

Khloé continued to express her concern for Kim and the mounting pressure she faces. She acknowledged that there is only so much one person can endure and emphasized Kim's desire to shield her children from these distressing situations.

"Kim feels all this pressure," Khloé added. "I know there's so much mounting up and there’s only so much one person can take and Kim wants to protect her kids from everything — who doesn't? — [but] I want to protect her."

