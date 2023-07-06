 
Jennifer Aniston looks stunning in her fifties as she steps out for workout class

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

At 54 years old, Jennifer Aniston looks as youthful, glowing, and healthy as she did years ago. But all that seemingly effortless beauty doesn’t come from sheer luck, Aniston works hard for what she has achieved. 

Aniston was the picture of fitness when she was spotted emerging from a workout in Los Angeles this week.

The 54-year-old Friends icon slipped into a pair of sleek, black leggings that emphasized her enviably toned physique.

Her caramel blonde locks, which became world-famous for her 'Rachel' hairdo on Friends, fluttered freely in the breeze.

Jennifer's latest sighting comes after she unveiled her new partnership with Pvolve, a fitness brand also favoured by such names as Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor.

In a recent interview, Jennifer candidly confessed that she had sustained several injuries over the years as a result of her gruelling fitness regimen.

'When you're in a mindset of: "I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout," it's daunting. I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body,' the Horrible Bosses bombshell informed InStyle.

