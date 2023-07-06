'Big baby': Aussie minister roasts Donald Trump Jr after trip cancelled

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend former US president Donald Trump's press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. — AFP

Home Affairs Minister of Australia Clare O'Neil took a jibe Thursday at the son of former US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr calling him a "big baby" as he cancelled his three-day speaking tour of Australia citing visa issues Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr's trip was to commence Sunday from Sydney.

"It seems America isn't the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps," said Turning Point Australia, a group that describes itself as a non-profit in favour of free markets and limited government, in a Facebook post.

Home Affairs Minister of Australia Clare O'Neil during an annual meeting of home affairs, public safety, interior, security, border and immigration ministers from Australia, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, in Wellington on June 28, 2023. — Twitter/ClaireONeilMP

O'Neil said Trump had in fact been granted a visa, and poor ticket sales seem to have been the reason he called off his visit.

"Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of sore loser," O'Neil said in a tweet threat which was later deleted.

"His dad lost an election fair and square — but he says it was stolen. Now he's trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour.”

"Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn't get cancelled. He's just a big baby, who isn't very popular."

Former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr attend the UFC 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. — AFP

Opposition Home Affairs spokesman James Paterson later posted a screenshot of the tweets, which he labelled "childish" and "woke".

"Like it or not, Trump could be elected president again in less than 18 months. If that happens, I hope for the sake of the AUKUS agreement that cabinet ministers in national security portfolios are able to restrain themselves from juvenile tweets like these," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also confirmed that Trump Jr had not been barred from entering Australia.

"Donald Trump Jr's visa was dealt with in the normal way. Like anyone else, he was entitled to come here. The deferral of his travel is a matter for him," he told reporters.

Trump Junior has been a staunch supporter of his father 77-year-old Donald Trump, who is running for the Oval Office in 2024 as a Republican candidate.