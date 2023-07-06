 
Lupita Nyong'o dazzles in lilac at Chanel's couture show, 'perfect for 'Barbie' season'

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Chanel's couture show in Paris always draws a high-profile crowd, and this season was no exception. Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o was also in attendance.

Nyong'o admired Viard's contemporary take on Chanel's iconic style, noting the intriguing juxtaposition of heavy fabrics like wools, tweeds, and leather with the lightness and ethereal quality of silk chiffons and lace.

As a VIP guest, Nyong'o chose a lilac tweed button-up vest and micro shorts from Chanel's resort collection, accompanied by T-strap pumps - a nod to the ongoing 'Barbie' fervor.

“I felt cute and playful—like a live doll,” says Nyong’o. “[My makeup artist] Nick Barose and I joked that my look was perfect for Barbie season. Purple also used to be my favorite color as a child, so it reminded me of those precious times when all I had to do was play with dolls and go to bed on time!” She ruminated.

Aside from attending the show, Nyong'o had the opportunity to visit the Galerie du 19M in Paris, which houses Chanel's métiers d'art ateliers. She was captivated by the precise craftsmanship that goes into each piece and even had the chance to try her hand at some of the techniques.

