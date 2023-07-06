Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Daisy Ridley is launching True Spies podcast where Edward Norton is set to provide the voice for Lee Harvey Oswald.

Edward Norton has used old interviews and diary entries from JFK's assassin to create a script for the historical true crime show. This marks the first scripted adaptation of the series, titled The Oswald Project.

Star Wars actor Ridley has been announced as the host for the podcast's fourth season, following in the footsteps of previous hosts Atwell, Kirby, and DiMartino.

The Oswald Project delves into the intriguing narrative surrounding the alleged assassin of President John F. Kennedy, exploring Oswald's connection with the CIA. The show aims to investigate long-standing questions, such as whether Oswald was being trained by the CIA to be a double-agent for the KGB or to take the blame for JFK's assassination. Additionally, it examines Oswald's claim of being a "patsy" shortly before his own assassination.

Ridley expressed her fascination with the JFK assassination mystery and the enigmatic character of Lee Harvey Oswald. She is excited to begin her role as the host of True Spies, starting with this captivating story.

The podcast is scheduled to be released later this month, with Spyscape+ subscribers having early access on July 11.

Norton, a double Oscar nominee, recently appeared in Wes Anderson's film Asteroid City.