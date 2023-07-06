Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Meghan Trainor's choice of name for her second child has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some considering it "old-fashioned." The singer, known for her hit song "All About That Bass," recently gave birth to a baby boy with her husband, Darryl Sabara, and took to Instagram to share the news.

In an Instagram post, Meghan Trainor wrote, "On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," accompanied by a heartwarming photo of the newborn.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new mother. However, discussions on Reddit revealed divided opinions about the name chosen for the baby.



Some fans expressed confusion over the name, considering it both "classic" and "unusual." One Redditor admitted their struggle to grasp the appeal of certain old-fashioned names, though they were uncertain if Meghan Trainor's choice would eventually grow on them.

Another Reddit user speculated that celebrities might be engaged in a competition to select the most archaic name possible. They remarked, "It's like the goal is to see who can come up with a more old-fashioned name than anyone else. It has to be old enough that it's now considered 'fresh,' but if it's not old enough, then it's too 'dated.' Weird."

While some individuals personally admitted not favoring the name, they acknowledged that names like "Harry" exist and found Meghan Trainor's choice relatively better. They recognized it as simply being old-fashioned and didn't find anything inherently wrong with it.