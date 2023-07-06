 
menu menu menu

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Fans divided over Meghan Trainors old-fashioned choice of name for 2nd child

Meghan Trainor's choice of name for her second child has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some considering it "old-fashioned." The singer, known for her hit song "All About That Bass," recently gave birth to a baby boy with her husband, Darryl Sabara, and took to Instagram to share the news.

In an Instagram post, Meghan Trainor wrote, "On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," accompanied by a heartwarming photo of the newborn. 

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new mother. However, discussions on Reddit revealed divided opinions about the name chosen for the baby. 

Some fans expressed confusion over the name, considering it both "classic" and "unusual." One Redditor admitted their struggle to grasp the appeal of certain old-fashioned names, though they were uncertain if Meghan Trainor's choice would eventually grow on them.

Another Reddit user speculated that celebrities might be engaged in a competition to select the most archaic name possible. They remarked, "It's like the goal is to see who can come up with a more old-fashioned name than anyone else. It has to be old enough that it's now considered 'fresh,' but if it's not old enough, then it's too 'dated.' Weird."

While some individuals personally admitted not favoring the name, they acknowledged that names like "Harry" exist and found Meghan Trainor's choice relatively better. They recognized it as simply being old-fashioned and didn't find anything inherently wrong with it.

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes