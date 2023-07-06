Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck have been in a relationship since back in 2015

Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck’s relationship appears to be in trouble as he was seen arriving at a hotel with Camille Rowe. The French-American model was his companion for the day as they entered his Paris hotel.

Both Kate and Nikolai have refused to comment on whether their relationship is still going steady or not.

Camille looked stunning as she donned a sparkly golden top along with jeans and mules; Meanwhile, Nikolai opted for a laid-back all-black ensemble. Camille has previously been in relationships with individuals like Harry Styles, Andrew VanWyngarden and Devendra Banhart.

Kate and Nikolai have been in a relationship since back in 2015 and she has a 19-year-old daughter who she shares with her former lover Jefferson Hack. She opened up about her and Nikolai’s relationship with Harper’s Bazaar last year:

“Being in love makes me feel beautiful. My daughter Lila inspires me to be the best person I can be. My favourite moments are when all the family are sitting down together having lunch on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the country.”

It was reported that the two had split back in 2016 as well, with sources claiming that his habit of partying was too much for her to handle.