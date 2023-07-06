 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly scared of the world believing that they’ve reached the point where it’s the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

A well-placed source close to Netflix brought these claims and admissions to light.

Per their findings Meghan Markle allegedly feels ‘backed into a corner’ and is determined to ‘prove the haters wrong’.

This comes in line with the fact that she is planning for her next move “be explosive to say the least.”

According to Express UK the Netflix source claimed, “The greatest fear from Meghan and Harry’s perspective is that this latest controversy and criticism could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to what the public thinks of them and how much money they can earn.”

“Things may have to change as far as joint appearances go, and certainly it seems like bashing the royals together is off the agenda now for the foreseeable future.”

The source also admitted, “Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways.

Mainly because “She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labeled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low—it’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity.”

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes