 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been hailed for possessing the ability to turn ‘spin self-pitying chaff into gold’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Allison Pearson.

She started the conversation off by accusing Meghan Markle of planning to ‘sell’ herself in a first-ever attempt to Spotify and Netflix.

Ms Tominey believes Meghan Markle planned her Archetypes podcast to be one that features “pious podcast platitudes about female empowerment – well, one female’s empowerment anyway”.

“Glittering guests would line up to take a largely non-speaking role in madam’s Archetypes show,” she added while referencing Meghan Markle’s alleged thoughts.

Not to mention, she believes, the couple always expected “hundreds of millions of dollars” to “be strewn in their princely path simply because hereditary power (which they affect to disdain because, uh, you know, ‘fairness and equity’) gave them the magical ability to spin self-pitying chaff into gold.”

“It was a genius idea,” Ms Tominey believes. “Harry and Meghan would be the first non-working Content Producers in history.”

“The ‘content’ they sold to Spotify and Netflix would be themselves. By prostituting their royal credentials to the highest bidder, they would be raking it in for years to come.”

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise
Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes

Shakira's powerful fashion statement at Paris Fashion Week speaks volumes