Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked a wide number of questions regarding her connections in Hollywood.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and thoughts.

According to a report by News.com.au she admitted, “here’s the thing – after having had the most star-studded royal wedding in history, with their US careers now on the rocks, what has happened to all of their A-list mates?”

“In fact, just who exactly is on Team Sussex? Who is left in Hollywood who wants to be publicly aligned with the lightning rod duo?”

These questions have arisen shortly after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living a life that includes “American-as-apple-pie good times” and basketball games.