The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles, an incredibly successful and enduring music group, have revealed the initial dates for what they claim will be their "final" tour.

After a remarkable 52-year journey, encompassing over a thousand concerts and selling more than 150 million albums, the band has announced the first 13 dates of their farewell tour, commencing on September 7 in New York, with additional dates to be added in the future.

As per the announcement, The Eagles, comprised of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey, intend to perform as many shows in each market as demanded by their audience. The tour is expected to extend until 2025.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Steely Dan, longtime friends of The Eagles, will join them as the opening act for the tour.

In their full statement, The Eagles expressed gratitude to their devoted management team, loyal road crew, and exceptional backup musicians who have provided unwavering support throughout the years.

They acknowledged their immense fortune in having such a lasting run that surpassed their wildest dreams, despite facing tragic losses, challenges, and transformations.

The band recognizes that everything has its time, and now is the moment to bring their journey to a close. They are committed to giving their fans the opportunity to see them one last time, and scheduling information will be released as dates are finalized.

Here are the initial tour dates:

- Thursday, September 7: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

- Monday, September 11: TD Garden - Boston, MA

- Saturday, September 16: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

- Wednesday, September 20: UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY

- Thursday, October 5: Ball Arena - Denver, CO

- Monday, October 9: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

- Friday, October 13: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

- Tuesday, October 17: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH

- Thursday, November 2: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

- Tuesday, November 7: Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

- Thursday, November 9: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

- Tuesday, November 14: Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

- Friday, November 17: Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN

