Toxic gas claims 17 lives in illegal South African goldmine

Onlookers gather at the scene following a suspected gas leak thought to be linked to illegal mining, in the Angelo shack settlement, near Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa July 6, 2023. — Reuters

Officials are suspecting that a poisonous gas leakage may have been a cause behind the death of 17 people including children that occurred in an illegal mine at a South African shantytown at an informal settlement in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi, visiting the site of the disaster near Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, said investigations were underway to determine how the cylinder in which the unidentified toxic gas was stored had sprung a leak.

Police and forensic investigators advised people to clear the area as the scene is still active with toxic gas.



A spokesperson for the Disaster and Emergency Management Services in Ekurhuleni municipality said: "Initial investigations indicated the gas could be linked to illegal mining."

South Africa has had a large number of illegal mining, mostly for gold or coal, for decades, robbing the sector and state coffers of billions of rand through small-time pilfering as well as networks run by organised crime.

"Whether the [suspected] illegal miners are among the deceased, that is not yet known," William Ntladi told broadcaster SABC.

Grieving locals described family members dying while trying to escape the scene of Wednesday's gas leak.

A police officer and a member of the forensic team inspect the scene of a suspected gas leak thought to be linked to illegal mining, in the Angelo shack settlement, near Boksburg on July 6, 2023. — Reuters

"I bumped into my cousin walking and crying and I asked him what's wrong. He told me that all his kids had died," said Felsa Nhamussa, who also lost her brother-in-law.

"When I woke up this morning, I came back to check what the situation is like, they told me that my brother-in-law was running away trying to escape and he fell and died."

Lesufi described the scene as "heartbreaking", with the bodies of the victims including a one-year-old child scattered nearby.

He said the death toll had reached 17, with four people still critically ill in hospital.

"This thing of illegal mining is completely out of control... we really need our police force to be given the necessary firepower to match... these illegal miners," he said.

"Preliminary investigations showed the toxic gas was used by illegal miners to extract what they thought to be gold from the soil," the provincial government said in a statement.

Cyril Ramaphosa's office said the "South African president had urged investigators to find the cause of the accident to avoid similar disasters in future."

"Forensic workers in hazmat suits who combed the area Wednesday night will continue their investigations and try to secure the area," Lesufi said.

"They've tried to ensure that those cylinders that are still there cannot either explode or they cannot harm people further. When I came here last night the smell was still up in the sky."

Early in May, there was a methane gas explosion in a South African mine that claimed at least 31 lives. Another gas tanker explosion in December killed dozens of people in the same township as Wednesday's deadly leak.