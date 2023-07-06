 
Ryan Reynolds spotted filming 'Deadpool 3' in UK

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2023

Ryan Reynolds spotted filming Deadpool 3 sequel in UK
Ryan Reynolds spotted filming 'Deadpool 3' sequel in UK

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds was recently spotted working on the upcoming sequel of the highly anticipated Deadpool

He was seen earlier this week on the filming location of Deadpool-3 in the UK.

The film which is expected to be a follow-on from Deadpool 2 in 2018 will feature the 46-year-old actor in the character of Wade Wilson famously known for his superhero moniker Deadpool.

Ryan was seen wearing the classic red and black suit, the character's iconic dress.

He first played Wade in Wolverine (2009).

Mirror reports that he was observed filming a car crash scene with a stunt double.

The sequel is being filmed in the UK because of Ryan's comfort and to make it easy for him to manage commitments with Wrexham AFC, the club that he bought with Rob McElhenney in 2021.

The 54-year-old Hugh Jackman who played Wolverine in the X-Men film series is also expected to make a return in the sequel.

Hugh last played 'Logan' (Wolverine) in 2017 but is reprising his character in Deadpool 3.

The movie is also expected to star former cast members Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Shioli Kutsuna, Briana Hilderbrand, and Stefan Kapicic.

Ryan made a debut in his iconic comic character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

He played the latest version of the character in Deadpool (2016).

