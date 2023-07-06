 
Dr Zareen Roohi dismisses reports about appointment as King Charles advisor

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2023

Dr Zareen Roohi dismisses reports about appointment as King Charles advisor

Dr. Zareen Roohi Ahmed  has dismissed rumours that she has been appointed as a special advisor to King Charles.

In a social media statement,  the Founder & CEO of Gift Wellness Ltd, said  "The media, both national and international, has been alight with news of my supposed appointment as an advisor to King Charles III."

She added, "I must set the record straight - I remain firmly planted as the Founder & CEO of Gift Wellness Ltd, and my dedication to wellness stays unswerving."

Taking aim at news outlets who published the incorrect report, she wrote, "In an era where ‘time is money’, it's astonishing that some individuals possess a treasure trove of time to spin such tales."

Zareen Roohi, added, "If this whimsical story finds its way to you, I would be grateful if you could kindly inform the sender of its fictional nature."

Earlier, multiple media organizations reported that as an advisor to King Charles,  Dr. Ahmed will provide expert guidance to the British monarch  on national and international matters.

It was also claimed that she will be a part of the Private Secretary’s Office, advising on constitutional, governmental, and political issues.

