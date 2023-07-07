Trump's aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago cocuments case

Walt Nauta, left, pictured alongside Donald Trump, was unable to fly down from New Jersey to the court in Florida because stormy weather forced flight cancellations. Reuters

Former President Donald Trump's aide, Walt Nauta, entered a plea of not guilty in a Miami federal courthouse.

He is facing charges of assisting Trump in concealing classified documents that Trump took with him when he left the White House in 2021.

Nauta, a retired Navy chief petty officer who served as Trump's White House valet, appeared in court and hired a new defense attorney, Sasha Dadan, to represent him.

Prosecutors allege that Nauta hid boxes of documents from Trump's lawyers during a search at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida resort. The documents are sought by the US Justice Department, and Nauta is accused of obstructing justice, making false statements, and withholding and concealing documents.



During the brief arraignment, Nauta smiled at reporters but did not make any statements. His defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The trial date for both Nauta and Trump remains uncertain.

Sasha Dadan, Nauta's defense attorney, said, "My client maintains his innocence and looks forward to defending himself against these allegations." She noted that they would vigorously challenge the charges and present a strong defense.

The indictment against Nauta and Trump, filed by special counsel Jack Smith, accuses them of conspiring to conceal records taken by Trump from the White House. Prosecutors claim that Nauta, under Trump's direction, moved boxes of documents with classification markings to avoid detection by Trump's lawyer and federal officials.

Surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago allegedly shows the movement of numerous boxes just days before federal investigators visited the estate. The search warrant application, partially unsealed by the Justice Department, revealed that evidence had recently been moved.

Trump, a leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty to charges of retaining national security documents without authorisation and obstructing justice. He is the first former US president to face criminal charges in federal and state courts.

The trial, scheduled for an initial date of August 14, may be delayed due to the complexity of handling highly classified documents as evidence. Trump also faces a separate case in New York related to alleged falsification of business records regarding hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

As the legal proceedings progress, the case against Trump and his aide will continue to attract significant attention. The outcome of the trial could have significant implications for Trump's political future and may impact the broader political landscape.