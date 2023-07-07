Armie Hammer to fork out $1,500 in child support to kids

The amount may revise as agreed between Armie Hammers and Elizabeth Banks

Arnie Hammer agreed to pay merely $1,500 monthly to his two children in child support as he faced financial hardships.

As per Page Six, The Hotel Mumbai star has settled his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers after ten years of marriage.



However, the settlement noted that every six months, the pair has to put their current financial statements to scrutiny with the possibility of renegotiation on the child support amount.

Moreover, the duo agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two kids.

In July 2020, the TV celebrity called it quits and filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences."

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners, and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Previously, Shark star was also pushing for primary physical custody of their two kids.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old insisted on joint legal and physical custody of the children.

This development happened after Hammer was bogged down into sexual harassment accusations from multiple women.