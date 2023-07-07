 
Kate Middleton never 'cooed' Archie, 'avoided' contact with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Kate Middleton is accused of 'deliberately' avoiding Meghan Markle during family outing day before Megxit.

The Princess of Wales was seemingly uncomfortable with the Duchess of Sussex presence at the Billingbear Polo Club, Berkshire.

Body language expert Judi James notes: "What we're looking at appears to be two mothers wrapped up and lost in their own worlds. This could be a deliberate effort to avoid one another."

Kate is then dragged for not publicly showing love towards Archie.

"We don't see any shots of Kate getting up to coo over the baby, which you'd expect," Judi continued. "Kate stays down, Meghan stays up and neither seems willing to meet in the middle.

"Instead, Meghan seems to stand alone and wary with a high protective grasp on her little boy - as if to say it's me and Archie against the world."

Meghan and Prince Harry had decided to leave for the US in 2020. The couple now lives in the US alongside their two children.

