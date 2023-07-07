Princess Eugenie makes big announcement weeks after welcoming baby Ernest

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie has excitedly announced new endeavour just weeks after welcoming baby Ernest.

Eugenie turned to her Instagram to share a video and a photo montage talking about her new role.

The princess wrote: "Delighted to join the @goalshouse Goals House Advisory Board to strive to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

Goals House is a community of internationally renowned activists, thinkers, political figures, business leaders and entrepreneurs, that come together at significant global moments throughout the year united in the drive to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.



‌royal fans and other social media users rushed to praise the new mother as she updated her followers about the new project, with one commenting: “And we are delighted to see you back to your inspiring projects again. Please give a big hug to your wonderful mother, we are all thinking of her and praying for her speedy and full recovery.”