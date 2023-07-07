 
Eva Mendes gushes over Ryan Gosling's Ken in 'Barbie'

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

'Barbie's Ken received a special shout-out

Eva Mendes is over the moon for her better half, Ryan Gosling, as Ken in Barbie as she continued to laud the latter on social media.

The Ghost Rider star took to Instagram by quoting a recent interview with Greta Gerwig where she gushed over the 42-year-old, saying, "It's some combination of MARLON BRANDO meets GENE WILDER meets JOHN BARRYMORE meets JOHN TRAVOLTA."

The 49-year-old doubles down on the tribute, writing, "One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor …RG."

In May, Mendes sported a shirt featuring the hubby's Ken on it, "Kenergy."

Mendes also appeared on The Talk last year where she dished on Gosling's first image released of the famed character.

"First of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahh,' but it's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so, it worked on all levels," she continued.

"But when I saw it, he sent it to me from work, and I said, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please? I never ask for anything."

