Meghan Markle could make cameo at Italy's leading music festival

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has reportedly been approached by the director of Italy's Sanremo Festival to appear in the week-long event as a special guest.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently been axed by Spotify, is being courted to make a cameo at Italy's leading music festival, local newspapers have claimed.



Princess Lilibet and Archie's mother could join the list of super-guests expected to line up the Sanremo Music Festival Stage next year.

The festival hosted several international superstars over the years, including Whitney Houston, Kiss, Queen and Madonna.

Festival director Amadeus first approached Meghan last year but had no luck in securing her participation, according to an Italian newspapers.

But now insiders have suggested the showman, who has also been serving as the musical fete's host since 2019, has mounted a new campaign to win over the Duchess.

"Last year Amadeus is believed to have flown to London to get in touch with an actress close to the British Royal Family. Nothing happened, likely because of the hefty allowance. But rumour has it the presenter is trying again," according to the Italian website Dagospia.

The cameo would mark a stark departure from the projects the Duchess of Sussex has gone after since quitting her senior working royal role in 2020.

Meghan has a long-established love for Italy – naming her for-now-defunct blog The Tig after her favourite Tuscan wine, Tignanello. She also dedicated several posts on the platform to her love for food, pasta in particular.