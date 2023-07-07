Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton deliberately avoided each other at polo match in 2019

Kate Middleton, who supported her husband Thursday's charity polo game, had a very different occasion to a similar polo event four years ago she attended with sister-in-law Meghan Markle.



Meghan and Kate looked to keep their distance from one another, while supporting their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry at a charity polo match in 2019.



On that day, they were at Billingbear Polo Club, Berkshire, to support William as well as Prince Harry and brought along their children for the afternoon.



That afternoon, neither woman seemed to interact with each other despite being in close proximity with their children. And according to body language expert Judi James, Kate and Meghan may have "deliberately avoided" each other.

Speaking at the time, she said: "What we're looking at appears to be two mothers wrapped up and lost in their own worlds. This could be a deliberate effort to avoid one another."

Judi continued. "Kate stays down, Meghan stays up and neither seems willing to meet in the middle. Instead, Meghan seems to stand alone and wary with a high protective grasp on her little boy - as if to say it's me and Archie against the world."

Since that day at the polo, Harry and Meghan quit their royal roles, left the UK, and have now set up a new life in the US. And earlier this year, in his controversial autobiography, Harry lifted the lid on the relationship between his wife and sister-in-law.