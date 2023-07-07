Madonna finally prioritizing health over work: ‘She’s taking her recovery seriously’

File Footage

Madonna, who was said to be pushing herself beyond the limit while rehearsing for her upcoming Celebration Tour, has finally realized the importance of health.

According to Us Weekly, the Material Girl hitmaker is taking her “recovery seriously” after suffering from deadly bacterial infection which took her to ICU.

The Queen of Pop is back home; however, several reports have claimed that she is still too weak to get out of bed and needs time to get better.

Disclosing the news of the star’s health scare, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, Madonna "will need to pause all commitments" until she's properly recovered, including postponing her highly anticipated tour.

“Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else,” the insider said

“She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received,” the source added. “It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day.”

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to Radar Online that Madonna had to be "brought back from the dead" by a shot of NARCAN after she collapsed.

NARCAN, which is also known as naxalone, is often used in medical emergencies to treat drug overdose, however, it can also be used to help patients with a serious condition called septic shock, which Madonna is said to have had.

The medicine is a part of medical kits of rich and famous people and can help in raising blood pressure when it becomes dangerously low in conditions such as a septic shock.



