 
menu menu menu

Madonna finally prioritizing health over work: ‘She’s taking her recovery seriously’

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

File Footage 

Madonna, who was said to be pushing herself beyond the limit while rehearsing for her upcoming Celebration Tour, has finally realized the importance of health.

According to Us Weekly, the Material Girl hitmaker is taking her “recovery seriously” after suffering from deadly bacterial infection which took her to ICU.

The Queen of Pop is back home; however, several reports have claimed that she is still too weak to get out of bed and needs time to get better.

Disclosing the news of the star’s health scare, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, Madonna "will need to pause all commitments" until she's properly recovered, including postponing her highly anticipated tour.

“Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else,” the insider said

“She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received,” the source added. “It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day.”

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to Radar Online that Madonna had to be "brought back from the dead" by a shot of NARCAN after she collapsed.

NARCAN, which is also known as naxalone, is often used in medical emergencies to treat drug overdose, however, it can also be used to help patients with a serious condition called septic shock, which Madonna is said to have had.

The medicine is a part of medical kits of rich and famous people and can help in raising blood pressure when it becomes dangerously low in conditions such as a septic shock.


More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation

Holly Willoughby reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William photos from King Charles Scottish coronation
Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio video

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity' video

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours