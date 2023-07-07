Beyoncé's cancellation of 'Renaissance World Tour' upsets Pittsburgh mayor

Beyoncé started her Renaissance World Tour on May 1

Beyoncé has cancelled her Renaissance World Tour concert scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh on August 3; the decision has left the city’s mayor, Ed Gainey disappointed and upset.

Taking it to his Instagram, Ed mentioned that it was very disappointing as the city was fully prepared to welcome Beyoncé.

“Pittsburgh – we are deeply disappointed in the news that Beyoncé has cancelled her performance on August 3. We were fully prepared to welcome her to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments”, wrote the Mayor.

He further stated: "We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancellation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the concert has been cancelled because of 'production logistics and scheduling issues.'

All those concertgoers who purchased the tickets already will receive a refund soon.

Beyoncé kick started her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm on May 1.