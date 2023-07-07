Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand

Dua Lipa has reportedly signed a new lucrative deal with a luxury brand, as she will become the new face of Porsche.

The New Rules singer, 27, who already has a host of hit singles, a fashion range with Versace and a successful podcast will now embark on a new project.

According to The Sun, Dua, who was previously the face of the luxury car company Jaguar, has now been offered a 'seven-figure sum' to close the deal.

A source told the publication: 'Dua is one of the hottest faces in music right now and is a global star.'

'She has a huge brand pulling power and Porsche offered her a seven-figure package she could not turn down.'

Dua first started working with Jaguar in 2018, and it's made her a huge amount of money.

'But when Porsche came knocking, it was a really exciting offer and she is looking forward to getting involved. She is an absolute tour de force right now and there is no stopping her.'

