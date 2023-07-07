Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand

 
July 07, 2023

Dua Lipa has reportedly signed a new lucrative deal with a luxury brand, as she will become the new face of Porsche.

The New Rules singer, 27, who already has a host of hit singles, a fashion range with Versace and a successful podcast will now embark on a new project.

According to The Sun, Dua, who was previously the face of the luxury car company Jaguar, has now been offered a 'seven-figure sum' to close the deal.

A source told the publication: 'Dua is one of the hottest faces in music right now and is a global star.'

'She has a huge brand pulling power and Porsche offered her a seven-figure package she could not turn down.'

Dua first started working with Jaguar in 2018, and it's made her a huge amount of money.

'But when Porsche came knocking, it was a really exciting offer and she is looking forward to getting involved. She is an absolute tour de force right now and there is no stopping her.'

It comes after Sir Elton John claimed that Dua missed his epic Glastonbury headliner set due to having a 'long-standing commitment in New York.'

