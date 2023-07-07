 
Meghan Markle’s next career move laid bare after Spotify deal

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

A Hollywood expert has revealed Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s next career move, saying she could run for the US president following Spotify setback.

Hollywood expert Ross King, during appearance on Loose Women, said Archie and Lilibet mother could well be running as US president as she plans her next career move.

"They're certainly not as popular as they were. But I think a lot of young women, especially young women of colour, who adore Meghan," Ross said when asked where do Harry and Meghan stand on?

The host then asked directly: "Do you think she could be president? Run for president one day?," as Denise Welch chimed: "She wouldn't want to!" but Jane cut across her to say: "She's smart."

The Daily Record quoted Ross as saying it's a definite possibility.

"I don't know, I wonder. I think she does see bigger things for herself, so that wouldn't surprise me if she ran in some way... governor, or something like that."

