Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should 're-strategize': 'May not stay relevant for long'

July 07, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to ‘re-strategize' because they 'may not remain relevant for long’.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by PR expert Kieran Elsby.

He weighed in on the entire matter surrounding Spotify deal, and pointed out how the couple are still targeting major deals since they still have the “exclusive partnership” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It is simple,” the expert started by saying. “They need the Spotify association more than Spotify needs them. How times have changed.”

“It is important to remember that their website serves as a representation of their brand and the Spotify mention will hold significance in their overall vision. It will show potential brands that they are targeting major deals and want to work with global brands.”

“I do feel they re-strategize and develop a new brand plan to ensure continued earnings, they seem to be very short term, quick deals, high prices with little longevity or real content. Soon enough these will run out.”

He also added, “They should focus on long-lasting deals, with real quality, depth and if they do that, their brand may remain relevant for a prolonged period.”

“In truth the real question is 'What can they offer in 5-10 years time?'” Mr Elsby questioned before adding, “I'd suggest not much on current form, yet if they regroup and stop focusing on making a quick buck, they may just still have some pull in the future.”

