 
menu menu menu

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as reggae icon in new 'Bob Marley: One Love' trailer

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as reggae icon in 'Bob Marley: One Love' in trailer

As the first official trailer for the biopic Bob Marley: One Love is revealed, director Reinaldo Marcus Green and producer Ziggy Marley have provided details and perspectives on the highly anticipated film.

The biopic, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, focuses on the pivotal period of 1976 to 1977 when Marley and his wife Rita Marley were targets of an assassination attempt before his untimely death from melanoma at the age of 36.

The film also delves into Marley's childhood and formative experiences.

Speaking to Rollingstone Ziggy Marley emphasized that this era was crucial for his father's growth, both mentally and spiritually, shaping him into the legendary figure known today.

The film aims to reveal lesser-known aspects of Marley's life, going beyond what is commonly known from books and documentaries, and exploring his human struggles and imperfections while inspiring viewers with the message that greatness can be achieved despite flaws.

The casting process for the role of Bob Marley involved a global search, ultimately selecting Kingsley Ben-Adir for his ability to capture the essence and spirit of Marley. While Ben-Adir performed the songs in the film, a combination of his voice, recordings of Bob Marley, and contributions from Ziggy Marley and Steven Marley create a unified vocal presence.

Regarding the creative approach, director Reinaldo Marcus Green aimed for uniqueness, drawing inspiration from films like "City of God" and "Black Orpheus." Authenticity was paramount, with the film featuring real Jamaican actors, shooting on location in Jamaica, and capturing the essence of the places that shaped Bob Marley's life.

Ziggy Marley attributes the lasting resonance of Bob Marley to not only his music but also his personality, interviews, and philosophy of love and unity. People feel a deep connection to him as if he were a close friend or family member, appreciating his relatable nature and uplifting messages.

Bob Marley: One Love promises to offer an authentic and captivating portrayal of the iconic musician, shedding light on the man behind the music and his enduring impact on our culture.

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character