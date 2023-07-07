 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot accept their culpability for anything'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been bashed for not having the ability to understand that they aren’t “blameless in the various messes that follow them.”

These accusatory digs have been shared by columnist and royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to a report by the News.com.au, Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “What is so remarkable here is that, if what Boshoff reports is correct, Harry and Meghan still cannot accept their culpability for their own lives and how they turn out.”

“When will they actually metabolise and accept the fact they are not wholly blameless in the various messes that seem to follow them?”

“Harry has spoken repeatedly, to his credit, about having therapy, but what I find strange is that therapy is not a high-priced way to apportion blame while lying prone on a sofa but a process that demands taking an unflinching and honest look at yourself.”

Bore concluding she also added, “So how can the Duke and Duchess, at least according to the Mail’s telling, still not get it?”

