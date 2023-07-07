Kim Kardashian finds North’s connection with Kanye West’s wife ‘incredibly challenging’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian has been going through an “incredibly challenging” period ever since her daughter North West has grown closer to her father Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori.

Speaking to The Mirror, Kendra Capalbo LICSW, Sex and couples therapist, said that the reality TV megastar feels jealous that her little girl has befriended her new stepmom.

Earlier, an insider also told Star Magazine that The Kardashians star disliked the pictures of North with and Censori which featured them holding hands while making their ways to the rapper’s 46th birthday bash.

Now, the expert said, "It can be incredibly challenging for a biological parent to witness their children developing a connection with a stepparent.”

“While most may express a desire for their children to be surrounded by positive influences, feelings of jealousy are natural and likely play a part in Kim's emotions.

"Despite her intellectual understanding that it's beneficial for her children to have a good relationship with their stepmother, she may also feel threatened by this bond," Kendra added

"In today's age of social media, even for the average person, a biological parent is more likely to come across happy photos of their ex and their children with the new partner.

Before concluding, the expert shared, "In Kim's case, where everything is heavily publicized, this experience is amplified to an unimaginable level.”

“It's impossible to completely shield Kim's children from social media, and if they perceive that she harbors negative feelings towards Bianca, it may evoke a sense of guilt in them for forming a connection with her."



