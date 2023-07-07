Sofia Richie gets black eye from wakeboarding accident

Sofia Richards did not specify how the incident took place but she showed the bruise in a series of pictures

Sofia Richards claims that she gave herself a black eye by getting into an accident while wakeboarding. Although she did not specify how the incident took place, she showed off the bruise in a series of pictures.

In the caption, she wrote: “Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0.”

Despite the incident, she looked to be in a jovial mood previously as she posed in a yellow bikini, showing off her stunning figure. She paired the yellow fit with a green sarong as well as a pair of shades.

She was also spotted as she enjoyed a helicopter ride alongside Charlotte Bickley who is the editor of Large at Daily Front Row.

The incident comes after it was revealed that the media personality has no plans of becoming a mother in the near future after she tied the knot with a music record executive.

A source told US Weekly: “They’re both still really young and they know they have their whole lives ahead of them.”

She tied the knot with Elliot back in April, as the source added: “They’re still getting adjusted to married life and it still feels so exciting calling each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife.’”