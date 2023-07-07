 
menu menu menu

Sofia Richie gets black eye from wakeboarding accident

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Sofia Richards did not specify how the incident took place but she showed the bruise in a series of pictures
Sofia Richards did not specify how the incident took place but she showed the bruise in a series of pictures

Sofia Richards claims that she gave herself a black eye by getting into an accident while wakeboarding. Although she did not specify how the incident took place, she showed off the bruise in a series of pictures.

In the caption, she wrote: “Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0.”

Sofia Richie gets black eye from wakeboarding accident

Despite the incident, she looked to be in a jovial mood previously as she posed in a yellow bikini, showing off her stunning figure. She paired the yellow fit with a green sarong as well as a pair of shades.

Sofia Richie gets black eye from wakeboarding accident

She was also spotted as she enjoyed a helicopter ride alongside Charlotte Bickley who is the editor of Large at Daily Front Row.

The incident comes after it was revealed that the media personality has no plans of becoming a mother in the near future after she tied the knot with a music record executive.

A source told US Weekly: “They’re both still really young and they know they have their whole lives ahead of them.”

She tied the knot with Elliot back in April, as the source added: “They’re still getting adjusted to married life and it still feels so exciting calling each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife.’”

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character