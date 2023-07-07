Prince William has a ‘hell of a lot more control’ than Prince Harry

Prince Harry has just been bashed for allegedly teaching his children Archie and Lilibet that its ‘open season’ that will be waged on them, for their entire lives outside of Montecito abode.

According to a report by News.com.au Ms Daniela Elser started this conversation off.

Per her findings, she believes there is a stark contrast between the child rearing of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

So much so that even though “George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to pose for annual birthday pics along with those for Father’s and Mother’s Days and Christmas," at least "they generally happen in their back garden with the snaps taken by a camera-wielding Kate.”

In lieu of this Ms Elser even chimed in once more and clarified her stance, saying, “Yes, George, Charlotte and Louis have to share themselves with the public and have no say over the matter, an obligation that is already an immutable part of their lives.”

“But what William and Kate have that Harry and Meghan don’t (shush, whoever yelled “a clue”) is control: A hell of a lot more control over how and when their children are put on display," the columnist added.

Even though “George, Charlotte and Louis face expectations and demands that Archie and Lili never will, the little Sussexes will grow up with the knowledge that whenever they leave the privacy of the high-walled, gated enclave they call home, it is open season on them in terms of the paps."

"Let me strenuously point out that I am not for a single, solitary second condoning this" she clarified before adding that it is still a 'stark reality' for the duo's future, given their 'undeniable' ties to the British monarchy.