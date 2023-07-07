 
Hayley Atwell’s interesting revelation about getting rid of unwanted male attention

|July 07, 2023

Hayley Atwell has recently made interesting revelation about suppressing the unwanted male attention in clubs.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Independent’s Love Lives interview series, the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star opened up about her strategy.

“When I was clubbing, I’d often like to go to gay clubs because I could dance freely and just feel much safer,” said the 41-year-old.

Atwell further stated, “I remember, when I was in clubs, men would come up to me and I felt that they were quite adamant or aggressive on the dancefloor with me.”

While discussing about how women feel unsafe in nightclubs, Atwell mentioned, “It’s crazy that women have to feel unsafe just dancing. I had this real fear that if I offended the guy, that would make him angry.”

“But if you do something a bit mad, they back down,” continued the actress.

Atwell pointed out that she “used to do really ugly, intense dancing at them that was totally out of rhythm, and almost like manically into them”.

“And it would last like 10 seconds before they usually backed down,” she added.

