Prince Harry’s ‘lost the chance’ to stop cameras from ‘stalking’ his toddler

Prince Harry has allegedly lost any semblance of control he once had over the large cameras that are intent on following his toddler around.



This accustion against the Duke of Sussex has been shared by royal columnist Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “The sad reality is that the American prince and princess will grow up without the benefit of the curbs and restrictions on the press when it comes to children that do apply in the UK.”

She also explained, “While the first year or so of George’s life saw some similar paparazzi action in London, at some stage his parents came to an understanding with Fleet Street – they would put out those aforementioned staged kid pics, and in return adult men with large cameras would not stalk their toddler son as he wobbled around Kensington Gardens’ round pond.”

At the end of the day, “The Wales kids have never, ever been snapped playing in their various gardens – plural – by the press. Archie has.”

This is because “When Harry and Meghan made the move to the West Coast, they gave up these protections and lost a lot of the control over the press’ interaction with their kids.”