 
menu menu menu

Balaji Telefilms’ Ektaa Kapoor on why her content cater to ‘massier audiences’

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Balaji Telefilms’ Ektaa Kapoor on why her content cater to ‘massier audiences’
Balaji Telefilms’ Ektaa Kapoor on why her content cater to ‘massier audiences’

Balaji Telefilms’ Ektaa R Kapoor has recently explained why her content cater to “massier audiences”.

“Me, as a production house, people expect me to cater to the massier audiences. And I think I’m much more comfortable doing that,” said Kapoor in a new interview with Variety.

Speaking about content on television, Kapoor noted, “My personal content-making ability on television is for B&C centres.”

“On films of course, the paying audience – so the urban mass. And now the shows I’m making, automatically whenever anyone approaches me, be it an international app or an Indian app, they look at me to probably help them transcend to the smallest centre women,” she explained.

For the unversed, Balaji was launched by Kapoor and her parents Jeetendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in 1994. The company bloomed with mother-in-law, daughter-in-law soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired 1,833 episodes between 2000-2008 on Star Plus and was one of the most popular shows by Kapoor.

Kapoor revealed, “When I did ‘Kyunki’ and all the soap operas, I was constantly told, of course, that it is regressive content that put women in boxes, but no one realised that it was the only series where women led the story, and it was their story.”

Talking about movies, Kapoor went ahead with Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture as she believed, “For me, that’s a great story to tell. No one probably saw it at that time. But that became one of our biggest hits ever.”

Elaborating on why her content focuses on women, Kapoor mentioned, “Women are 50% of the population. You also know that this is an undeserved population. You also know that this is a population that people actually underestimate as having a taste and a choice of their own. It’s just a huge opportunity waiting on a business side.”

“They are stories which will, as a woman in the content making business, are relevant and important. That’s why I, on a personal and professional, level, chase these stories,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character