Balaji Telefilms’ Ektaa Kapoor on why her content cater to ‘massier audiences’

Balaji Telefilms’ Ektaa R Kapoor has recently explained why her content cater to “massier audiences”.

“Me, as a production house, people expect me to cater to the massier audiences. And I think I’m much more comfortable doing that,” said Kapoor in a new interview with Variety.

Speaking about content on television, Kapoor noted, “My personal content-making ability on television is for B&C centres.”

“On films of course, the paying audience – so the urban mass. And now the shows I’m making, automatically whenever anyone approaches me, be it an international app or an Indian app, they look at me to probably help them transcend to the smallest centre women,” she explained.

For the unversed, Balaji was launched by Kapoor and her parents Jeetendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in 1994. The company bloomed with mother-in-law, daughter-in-law soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired 1,833 episodes between 2000-2008 on Star Plus and was one of the most popular shows by Kapoor.

Kapoor revealed, “When I did ‘Kyunki’ and all the soap operas, I was constantly told, of course, that it is regressive content that put women in boxes, but no one realised that it was the only series where women led the story, and it was their story.”

Talking about movies, Kapoor went ahead with Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture as she believed, “For me, that’s a great story to tell. No one probably saw it at that time. But that became one of our biggest hits ever.”

Elaborating on why her content focuses on women, Kapoor mentioned, “Women are 50% of the population. You also know that this is an undeserved population. You also know that this is a population that people actually underestimate as having a taste and a choice of their own. It’s just a huge opportunity waiting on a business side.”

“They are stories which will, as a woman in the content making business, are relevant and important. That’s why I, on a personal and professional, level, chase these stories,” she added.