Buckingham Palace: Man arrested after handcuffing himself to King Charles' residence

|July 07, 2023

Police on Thursday arrested a man who had handcuffed himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The news of the incident was shared on Twitter by The City of Westminster Police. 

“At around 17:23hrs [5:23 p.m. local time] a man approached the gates of #BuckinghamPalace & handcuffed himself to them. Officers in the area immediately approached the man, believed aged in his 30s, who began threatening to harm himself,” said the statement.

"LAS [London Ambulance Service] are also on scene. Police are trying to speak to the man & bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare," officials continued.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, approached the gates at around 5.23pm on Thursday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said he had sustained "a number of self-inflicted slash injuries".

Officers spoke to him to "bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare".

The London Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.

Police said on Friday the man was taken to a south London hospital to be assessed before being taken into custody.

