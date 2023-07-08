 
menu menu menu

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Prince William took great effect of Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Prince of Wales reportedly quit eating back in 2021 when he saw his brother accusing the Royal Family of treating him and his wife unfairly.

Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths tells GB News Dan Wootton: “I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources … in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry.

“He was not eating, and he became — not reclusive — but he definitely was hiding away.”

“He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically," she added.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, wife of William, was trying to be his 'strength' by standing tall for him.

She said: “What Kate was doing was standing by her man”

“Kate was like: ‘I’ve got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He’s being destroyed by this,’ and that probably made her quite steely, even though she has this reputation for being shy.”

“But when it comes to protecting her husband, she’s going to step in and protect him," the expert noted.

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character
Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash

Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash