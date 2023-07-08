Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William took great effect of Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The Prince of Wales reportedly quit eating back in 2021 when he saw his brother accusing the Royal Family of treating him and his wife unfairly.

Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths tells GB News Dan Wootton: “I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources … in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry.



“He was not eating, and he became — not reclusive — but he definitely was hiding away.”

“He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically," she added.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, wife of William, was trying to be his 'strength' by standing tall for him.

She said: “What Kate was doing was standing by her man”

“Kate was like: ‘I’ve got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He’s being destroyed by this,’ and that probably made her quite steely, even though she has this reputation for being shy.”

“But when it comes to protecting her husband, she’s going to step in and protect him," the expert noted.