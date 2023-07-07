 
menu menu menu

Will US provide Ukraine a controversial weapon banned by over 120 countries?

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

A Colombian Army bomb disposal expert works to dismantle a Chilean-made CB-250K cluster bomb in 2009. — AFP/File
A Colombian Army bomb disposal expert works to dismantle a Chilean-made CB-250K cluster bomb in 2009. — AFP/File

Washington has planned to provide Ukraine cluster munitions — banned by more than 120 countries — to help it in war against Russia, said US officials on Thursday.

A weapons aid package that includes cluster munitions fired by a 155-millimeter Howitzer cannon was expected to be announced by today (Friday), said three US officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reacting to the report, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday that Kyiv would welcome receiving cluster munitions from the US because they would have an "extraordinary psycho-emotional impact" on Russian forces, Reuters reported.

Such a move is opposed by human rights groups but could provide a powerful new element to a counteroffensive against Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

"Undoubtedly, the transfer of additional volumes of shells to Ukraine is a very significant contribution to the acceleration of de-occupation procedures," presidential political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

"Especially if we are talking about cluster ammunition, which is undoubtedly capable of having an extraordinary psycho-emotional impact on already demoralised Russian occupation groups."

He said a decline in the combat capacity and morale of Russian soldiers was "an important component that can be provided by this type of projectile".

Ukraine needed more shells and ammunition and was grateful to its partners for "understanding the harsh realities of war," Podolyak said.

The White House said on Thursday that sending cluster munitions to Ukraine was "under active consideration" but that it had no announcement to make.

Human Rights Watch has called on Russia and Ukraine to stop using cluster munitions and urged the U.S. not to supply them. The group said that both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used the weapons, which have killed Ukrainian civilians.

The munitions, banned by over 120 countries, typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. 

More From World:

At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York

At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York
PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site
Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom

Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom
Six killed in fire at Italian retirement home

Six killed in fire at Italian retirement home
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says 'impossible to part ways with China'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says 'impossible to part ways with China'
Gujarat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction

Gujarat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction
Shocking disclosure about OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush

Shocking disclosure about OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush
Sweden mulls banning Quran desecration: minister

Sweden mulls banning Quran desecration: minister
US condemns brutal attack on Russian journalist, lawyer in Chechnya

US condemns brutal attack on Russian journalist, lawyer in Chechnya
Russian jets harass US drone again in Syria, US-Russia friction rises

Russian jets harass US drone again in Syria, US-Russia friction rises
Trump's aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago cocuments case

Trump's aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago cocuments case
Threads: Instagram's answer to Twitter, explained

Threads: Instagram's answer to Twitter, explained
Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

Titan sub operator announces suspending all operations

Titan sub operator announces suspending all operations
Two firefighters dead, five injured in cargo fire at New Jersey port

Two firefighters dead, five injured in cargo fire at New Jersey port
Iran ‘forcibly seizes’ commercial vessel in Gulf

Iran ‘forcibly seizes’ commercial vessel in Gulf
MrBeast sets Threads app record with most followers on launch day

MrBeast sets Threads app record with most followers on launch day