Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2023

A famous photographer has drawn parallels between Meghan Markle and Slash, the lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses.

Taking to Instagram Karl Larsen showered praises on Meghan as he compared the Duchess of Sussex to Slash.

Sharing a photo of the former US actress, Larsen asked, "What do Slash and Meghan Markle have in common?

The photographer then said, "They both grew up in Los Angeles. Both have Amazing Talents. They are both mixed race, but you would never know it, nor do they talk about it. They are both loved in the UK and in America. Most importantly… They both only naturally smile and laugh."

Karl Larsen is best known for photographing several celebrities. His best known shot is one of Paris Hilton crying in the back of a police car after she was sentenced to serve time in jail for driving while intoxicated.

